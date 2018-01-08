Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Noted actor Sridevi's film "Mom", the revenge drama which released last year, is set to be screened in Armenia this month.

According to a release, the movie will be screened at an annual festival of Indian films in Yerevan, Armenia.

The Embassy of India in Armenia organises an annual festival of Indian films. During the event, the most popular and award-winning movies of that year are screened in Armenia's popular cinema hall, Moscow Cinema.

This year, the Embassy was offered a list of films and "Mom" was chosen to be screened. The event is planned on the eve of the Republic Day of India.

"We knew the story of 'Mom' had the power to resonate with people across the globe. We are so very proud about how the movie continues to connect with the audience all over, especially Russia and now Armenia," the film's producer, Boney Kapoor, said in a statement.

The intense drama thriller also featured Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

It released on July 7 last year to a positive response from the audience. PTI KKP GK SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.