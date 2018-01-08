Mahrajganj (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A man was killed after being shot at by SSB personnel in Nautanwa along the Indo-Nepal border here, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday evening when SSB personnel saw one Kamlesh coming from Nepal side and stopped him leading to arguments with him and locals, who came out in his support.

Soon after a jawan opened fire injuring him, Deputy Commandant, SSB, Dileep Kumar Jha said, adding he was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

The nationality of Kamlesh was not immediately clear.

Three SSB personnel were also injured in the clash with villagers, Jha said.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area. PTI CORR ABN DV .

