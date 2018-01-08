Puducherry, Jan 8 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has evolved a scheme to engage students of higher secondary schools proficient in writing essays to play the role of "teachers" in the primary classes in government schools here.

She announced this in a whatsapp message to media persons today at the end of her visit to Bharathiar Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Bahoor near here.

Bedi said in her message that the students were asked to write an essay during her visit. Those who would emerge with "A" grade would be invited to don the role of teachers in the primary classes.

She said all the students of the school would be invited to her office Raj Nivas with parents and siblings for a film soon. PTI Cor RC .

