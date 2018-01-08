institutes Pune, Jan 8 (PTI) Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar today said that educational institutes must carry out "relevant" research adding that recent national experiments like demonetisation were good subjects for such research.

Javadekar said several experiments like demonestisation, Make in India, Mudra Yojana, Digital India among others had been carried out at the national level and there was need to study the transformation that these experiments were bringing about.

He was speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics here.

"I am pleading to all study centres that there has to be some relevant research. Since you are an economist, you are social scientists too. It is the job of a social scientist to study how society behaves, perceives certain things and changes." Narrating an incident, the minister said, "I called up the IIMs (Indian Institute of Management) after demonetisation was announced and asked them to conduct a research study on it. One of the IIMs replied that it would take them three months. I replied that by then the research would have lost its relevance," Javadekar narrated.

Javadekar informed that graded autonomy would be given to good institutes. PTI SPK BNM .

