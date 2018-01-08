Jamshedpur, Jan 8 (PTI) Suspected Maoists today torched vehicles of a contractor engaged in road construction work in Kudaburu area of West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

We have received a report that a group of suspected Maoists have set ablaze tractors and JCB machines in Kudaburu, Superintendent of Police, Anish Gupta, said.

Asked about the number of vehicles torched, Gupta said initial report suggested that altogether four vehicles including tractors and JCB machines belonging to a contractor and engaged in a road construction work were set on fire.

The Maoists had set ablaze around nine vehicles and earth moving equipments in Latehar districts bordering Balarampur district of Chattisgarh two days ago. PTI BS RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.