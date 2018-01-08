Sustainable projects emerge winners at TSEC-18'
By PTI | Published: 08th January 2018 08:53 PM |
Last Updated: 08th January 2018 09:00 PM | A+A A- |
Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) Sustainable projects by three startups bagged the top honours at the Tata Social Enterprise Challenge 2017-18.
The Elbow Engineers from Chennai emerged winners in the finals, followed by Chakr Innovation from New Delhi at number two, while Bengaluru's JK Nanosolutions received the third runners-up prize, a Tata Group statement said here today.
Tata Social Enterprise Challenge is a joint initiative of the Tata Group and the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C).
The 2017-18 edition received over 500 proposals from across India, of which 205 met the eligibility criteria and qualified for the next round of the competition. PTI BSM RBT .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.