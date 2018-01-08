Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) Sustainable projects by three startups bagged the top honours at the Tata Social Enterprise Challenge 2017-18.

The Elbow Engineers from Chennai emerged winners in the finals, followed by Chakr Innovation from New Delhi at number two, while Bengaluru's JK Nanosolutions received the third runners-up prize, a Tata Group statement said here today.

Tata Social Enterprise Challenge is a joint initiative of the Tata Group and the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C).

The 2017-18 edition received over 500 proposals from across India, of which 205 met the eligibility criteria and qualified for the next round of the competition. PTI BSM RBT .

