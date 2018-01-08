Singapore, Jan 8 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's visit to Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore to deepen India's ties with key ASEAN countries has been productive, an official said today.

Swaraj was in Singapore on the last leg of the 5-day tour.

"Bidding farewell to the Lion City #Singapore. EAM @SushmaSwaraj emplanes for Delhi after a productive 5-day visit to Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore to deepen our relationship with key ASEAN countries," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Her three-nation visit was the part of New Delhi's efforts to hold bilateral interactions in various sectors with the countries of South East Asian region within the framework of India's Act East Policy.

During her visit, Swaraj addressed the Indian diaspora at the ASEAN-India Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Singapore and reaffirmed India's commitment to the ASEAN.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is India's 4th largest trading partner, accounting for 10.2 per cent of its total trade.

India is the ASEAN's 7th largest trading partner.

The ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean yesterday said his country could provide a good base for Indian companies as a civil aviation, trading and financial hub. PTI NSA .

