Thane, Jan 8 (PTI) A Talathi (junior Revenue official) in neighbouring Palghar district was arrested by the ACB today for allegedly accepting Rs 24,000 in a bribe for extending an official favour, a senior officer said.

The accused, Ganesh Patil, is posted in Kaman village in Vasai taluka.

According to ACB, Patil allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 from a man for amending his land title records.

After the man approached the anti-corruption agency, a trap was laid at the Talathi office and Patil was arrested while accepting the first instalment of Rs. 24,000, DCP (ACB), Thane, Anjali Andale stated in an official release.

Patil was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. PTI CORR NSK .

