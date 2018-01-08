New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Homegrown auto major Tata Motors today said it will showcase 26 smart mobility solutions across its passenger and commercial vehicles at the upcoming Auto Expo in February.

The company also said it will have the global premiere of models of some key passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV) with a new design language.

"With its end-to-end integrated mobility solutions across commercial and passenger vehicles, Tata Motors is in a unique position to play a complimentary role in the smart cities of the future," the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said for over seven decades, the company has led the mobility space in India by bringing global innovations to meet customer needs.

"In line with our efforts to support the government's vision, our pavilion at the Auto Expo, is developed under the theme of 'Smart Mobility, Smart Cities' and will give our customers a preview of Tata Motors' future mobility solutions," he added.

In the PV segment, Tata Motors said it would showcase IMPACT Design 2.0 at the expo to be held from February 9-14.

In CV too, Tata Motors said it "is set to redefine some segments, with design that reflects a sense of purpose coupled with strength and quality". PTI RKL SBT .

