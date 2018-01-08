New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Tata Power today said that it has set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Palladium Mall in Lower Parel and Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.

Two more electric vehicle charging stations are coming up at BKC and western express highway at Borivali, a Tata Power statement said.

The company claimed that it had installed Mumbai's first electric vehicle charging station in Vikhroli. The company has been covering strategically located areas where EV users wish to have outlets.

It plans to set up charging stations at various locations in Mumbai and is in discussions with various stakeholders to this end. PTI KKS SBT .

