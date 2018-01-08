Hyderabad, Jan 8 (PTI) Telangana IT and Industries minister K T Rama Rao today laid the foundation stone for construction of an IT tower at Karimnagar.

According to an official release, the construction will be completed within one year and provide plug and play facilities for IT companies.

The state government signed MoUs with six IT firms which showed interest for setting up their shops in IT towers.

"In the first phase, 1,000 direct employment opportunities will be created for the youngsters. To ensure youngsters from the state get employed, the government is attracting investments into IT and several allied sectors," it said.

KTR said the government will also set up the regional center of TASK ((Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge) for job seekers and T-Hub for job startups in Karimnagar.

Focusing on tier 2 cities, the state government is aggressively promoting Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, and Nizamabad as IT hubs, the release said.

