Ghosh Burdwan(WB), Jan 8 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh today alleged that the Trinamool Congress was trying to "befool" the Hindus by organising the Brahmin convention in Birbhum district.

"The Trinamool Congress had earlier befooled the Muslims and now they are trying to befool the Hindus by organising Brahmin convention," Ghosh told a public rally at Ausgram in Purba Burdwan district.

"I would urge Brahmins not to attend the Brahmin convention called by the TMC leader and accept gifts from tainted TMC leaders," Ghosh told the rally.

Senior TMC leader and Birbhum district TMC president today organised a Brahmin convention in Bolpur town of Birbhum district.

Speaking at the rally Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and senior BJP leader Babul Supriyo claimed that many Trinamool Congress leaders want to join the saffron party. PTI COR RG .

