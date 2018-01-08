Sabarimala (Ker), Jan 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old pilgrim from Tamil Nadu was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the trekking path leading to the famed Lord Ayyappa Temple here today.

The incident occurred when Nithesh Kumar of Chennai, who came here as part of a 14-member team, went to answer nature's call while trekking through the forest path of Karimala, police said.

Though his fellow travellers rushed him to the nearby hospital at the foothills, he was declared brought dead, they said. PTI LGK JRK ROH DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.