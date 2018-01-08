Shimla, January 8(PTI) Justice Sandeep Sharma and Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia, were sworn-in as the Judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court today.

Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol administered oath to the judges in a simple but impressive ceremony held in the High Court.

Prior to this, they were serving as the Additional Judges of the High Court.

The Registrar General Rajeev Bhardwaj conducted the proceedings and read out the Warrants of appointment as judges of Himachal High Court, issued by the President of India.

Born on July 20, 1968 at Shimla, Justice Sandeep Sharma originally belongs to village Bijapur in Una District. He did his schooling from DAV School, Sanjauli and GSSS Lalpani, Shimla.

He graduated from Government Degree College, Sanjauli, and Shimla and did his LLB from Himachal Pradesh University in 1993.

Born on March 15, 1961 Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia did B Sc (Medical) from Government College, Shimla and LLB, PGDPM and LW from HP University, Shimla. PTI PCL ADS .

