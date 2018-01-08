UCO Bank joins beach cleanliness drive on 75th Foundation Day
Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Employees of the UCO Bank joined the cleanliness drive at Versova beach here, to support the initiative by lawyer-activist Afroz Shah.
"Employees volunteered for the beach cleanliness drive to mark the Bank's 75th Foundation Day on January six," R K Shah, Zonal Manager of UCO Bank Mumbai Zone, said.
Employees, donning UCO Bank yellow T-Shirts, joined other volunteers in the cleanliness drive yesterday, the bank official said.
The 75th Foundation Day of the bank, which was founded by industrialist G D Birla with inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi, was celebrated with fanfare, he said.
The General Manager and Circle Head of Mumbai Sunil Kumar Pandit said the bank has a pan-India presence and is providing services through over 3,000 branches. PTI VT VT .
