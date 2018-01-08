Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) Unknown persons fired at the house of a BJP youth leader's house in Bijepur area of Odisha's Bargarh district, police said today.

Unknown persons with their faces covered came in a SUV and fired gunshots at the residence of Manoranjan Meher, circle president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP and fled away yesterday night, the police said.

There was no report of any casualty in the firing, they said adding that a case has been lodged and police was investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the BJP today accused the Biju Janata Dal of attempting to frighten its workers, but the ruling party rubbished the allegation and accused the BJP of politicising the incident.

"As the popularity of BJD is decreasing by the day, it has been trying to terrorise the BJP workers. But the people of Odisha are with the workers of BJP for which there is no need to fear," Arun Singh, BJP general secretary in-charge of Odisha told reporters here.

A report from Bargarh district said BJP workers led by Padmapur MLA Pradip Purohit staged a dharna before Bijepur police station today.

BJD spokesman P K Deb, however, said: "The incident is being politicised by BJP. Law is equal for all and it will take its own course. As there is a by-poll in the future, the BJP is intentionally blaming the BJD for its benefits." A BJP delegation led its state president Basanta Panda met Home Secretary Asit Tripathy today.

"We have apprised the matter to the Home Secretary," Panda said. PTI AAM RG .

