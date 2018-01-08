Meerut (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Newly elected corporators of the BJP, BSP and SP came to blows in the House today when the national song, Vande Mataram, stopped playing due to a technical snag, Meerut Mayor Sunita Verma said.

The song was being played on a music system in the House for the first time, she said.

The civic body was meeting for the first time after the elections.

The corporators also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Police had to be called in when some outsiders entered the House.

Verma, from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always raises unimportant issues.

There was a ruckus last month too, when Verma remained sitting while the Vande Mataram was being recited during her swearing-in ceremony. PTI CORR DPB MIN DPB .

