New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Debt-ridden Videocon Industries today reported widening of net loss to Rs 1,033.69 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017.

It had reported a net loss of Rs 403.66 crore for the July-September quarter of 2016-17 fiscal, Videocon Industries informed BSE.

Its total income declined 68.30 per cent to Rs 855.77 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,700.08 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Videocon Industries' total expense during the period was at Rs 1,997.35 crore as against Rs 3,212.00 crore.

Revenue from consumer electronics and home appliance segment was down 71.94 per cent to Rs 713.79 crore as against Rs 2,544.24 crore.

Its crude oil and natural gas segment was up 1.76 per cent to Rs 103.57 crore as against Rs 101.77 crore.

For the first half of 2017-18, Videocon Industries' standalone net loss widened to Rs 1,919.51 crore as against Rs 772.41 crore of the corresponding period.

Its total income during April-September was at Rs 2,497.88 crore as against Rs 5,589.02 crore of the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Shares of Videocon Industries today settled at Rs 26 on BSE, up 4.84 per cent from previous close. PTI KRH ADI ANU .

