New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Full service carrier Vistara today announced a 24-hour anniversary sale with fares starting as low as Rs 1,099 for the economy class.

Bookings under the sale will be open from 00:01 hrs to 23:59 hrs of January 9 and will be valid for travel between January 17, 2018 and April 18, 2018, the airline said.

"The limited period sale offers unbelievably low fares for all three cabin classes of Vistara, with all-inclusive fares starting INR 1,099 in Economy, INR 2,599 in Premium Economy and INR 7,499 in Business Class," the airline said in a press statement.

In order to avail of the offer, passengers will have to book tickets atleast eight days ahead of their travel date.

Vistara has a fleet of 17 Airbus A320 aircraft and connects 22 destinations across the country with over 700 flights a week. PTI JC TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.