Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) The West Bengal government will install speed-limiting devices in all commercial vehicles registered in the state to check accidents and to ensure that they maintain stipulated speed limits while moving through the national and state highways.

A senior official of the state transport department told PTI that the state transport department has also decided to install the speed-limit devices in all vehicles registered for use by the state government.

The decision is a part of the West Bengal government's 'Safe Drive, Save Life' campaign, he said adding the move would also increase safety on the roads and highways passing through West Bengal.

"The transport department has decided that speed-limiting devices will be installed in all commercial vehicles registered in West Bengal. This device will ensure that stipulated speed limits are not violated on major thoroughfares here, including the national highways, state highways and on the local roads in urban areas," he said.

It has been decided that on certain stretches of national highways, the speed limit would not be more than 80 km per hour, 60 km per hour on the state highways and 40 km per hour on local urban roads.

"The department has also decided that the fitness certificates for a commericla vehicle will not be issued until the speed-limiting device is not installed in it, he said.

The transport department has also decided to set up signages specifying speed limits and other steps taken to ensure road safety.

"There will be signboards by the side of the roads and highways to make drivers aware of the speed limit on a particular stretch. Signboards will also be put up to make restrictions for slow-moving vehicles on the highways and measures against illegal parking," the officer said.

"We are also designing fines likely to be imposed on vehicles flouting the norms. Strict actions will be initiated against them," he added.

A data released by the state transport department showed the number of road accidents in West Bengal in the last one year has gone down by 16.06 per cent while the number of deaths due to road accidents saw a fall of 13.34 per cent during the period.

The number of people injured in road accidents also went down by 12.10 per cent, the data said. PTI SCH KK KK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.