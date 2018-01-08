Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today offered a piece of advice to politicians, like him, some of whom after becoming a part of the government unfortunately forget to serve people and think they are there to "only enjoy fruits".

Addressing party workers in Jammu city, Kumar said those in politics and public life should work with honesty. He stressed that the public has given us an opportunity to serve them and "we need to use it to work for their betterment." Without identifying anyone, he said it was unfortunate that an atmosphere has developed in the country where politicians and those in the government forget to serve people and "they think they are there to only enjoy the fruits." "Besides concentrating on overall development, we have to work for social reforms as well," Kumar, 66, said.

Underscoring the need for brotherhood and togetherness, the Bihar chief minister said: "We believe that when there is peace in society, it will move forward, and so the country." "We have to work differently, ensure brotherhood and work for peace in society. We have to see how our efforts can benefit people, especially those on the (poverty) line." Kumar was accompanied by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

He launched a website of the JD(U), assured the workers of his participation in the party convention in March-April, and of his full support to strengthen the party in the state.

He said the Bihar government intends to launch a vigorous campaign against child marriage and dowry in the state.

"After implementing a ban on the consumption of liquor, we are planning to launch a vigorous campaign against child marriage and the nuisance of dowry," he said.

State JD(U) president G M Shaheen welcomed Kumar and Modi and said their presence boosted the morale of party workers.

"We felt the need for a website to inform the public about the party programmes. The website will provide an opportunity to interested persons to get membership without any charge and the public can also highlight their grievances so that party workers can try to address them," Shaheen said.

He said the JD(U) plans to participate in panchayat polls next month.

"We are taking part in panchayat polls scheduled to start from mid February," he said, adding that the party aims to contest the next Assembly elections in the state. PTI TAS AB ABH .

