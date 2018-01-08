(Eds: Recasts intro, drops paragraph) New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A newspaper employees' union today demanded the withdrawal of an FIR in connection with a report in a daily on alleged breach of details of more than one billion Aadhaar cards, terming it an attack on the free press.

The Confederation of Newspaper and News Agency Employees' Organisations, in a statement, condemned the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), saying it should highlight errors in the report, if any, instead of taking penal action.

"The action amounts to an attack on the freedom of the press and also denial of access to the press from reporting any news unpalatable to those in authority," it said.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR on a UIDAI official's complaint over the report in the Tribune newspaper.

The FIR mentions the names of the journalist and the people the reporter reached out to purchase the Aadhaar data, but they have not been shown as accused, the police said yesterday. PTI SBR SMN TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.