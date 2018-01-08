Ghaziabad, Jan 8 (PTI) A youth was shot dead after he was released on bail from the Dasna jail here yesterday, police officials said.

He was gunned down by unidentified assailants near a business management institute in Dasna town of Masuri police station area when pm his way home, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said that passersby informed the police about a bullet-riddled body after which a team reached the spot. After legal formalities, the police sent the body for autopsy, he said.

The slain youth was identified as Amir (20), a refrigerator mechanic in Noida and a native of Dasna. Amir was sent to jail on 25th December under section 25 of the Arms Act, Singh said. Yesterday, he was granted bail by the court and was released from the jail in the evening, he added.

"Police have some clues regarding the killers. After his release from jail he informed his father Hasrat on the phone that he will reach home at about 10pm. But when he did not reach till late night, the family members searched him and later informed the police. It seems to be a matter of old enmity," the SSP added. PTI CORR ADS .

