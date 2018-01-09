a total electoral roll of 9,54,062 voters, registering an overall increase of 1.3 per cent in all 30 Assembly segments.

The revision of voters lists was conducted by the Election Department, keeping January 1, 2018 as the qualifying date as per guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

Chief Electoral Officer of Puducherry V Candavelou said in a release today that the special summary revision of electoral rolls was conducted from September 15 to December 15 2017.

The strength of voters before the revision was 9,41,867.

This was kept as draft electoral rolls for all 30 constituencies in Puducherry (23), Karaikal (five) and Mahe and Yanam regions (having one segment each), he said.

Candavelou said women voters continued to outnumber their male counterparts.

Of the total 9,54,062 voters the strength of women voters is 5,02,419 while male voters numbered 4,51,557.

There are 86 voters coming under the 'third gender'.

Candavelou said the updated electoral rolls would be displayed for seven days from tomorrow on the premises used as polling stations in past elections and also at offices of Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration officers for public viewing.

Electoral Photo Identity Cards would be distributed to voters aged 20 years and above, enrolled for the first time, at these centres in their respective constituencies from tomorrow, Candavelou said.

Voters of 18 years and 19 years would be issued EPIC cards on January 25 during the celebrations of the National Voters Day, he said.

The present region wise strength of voters is: Puducherry (7,32,096), Karaikal (1,54,453) Mahe (30,650) and Yanam (36,863), he said. PTI COR APR APR .

