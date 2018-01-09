Srinagar, Jan 9 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was killed and another injured allegedly in security forces firing in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir during clashes which erupted after an encounter between militants and security forces in a nearby area.

Khalid Dar and Yasir Qayoom were injured when security forces allegedly opened fire to disperse protesters at Khudwani in Kulgam district, officials said here.

The clashes erupted after the encounter between security forces and militants in nearby Kokernag area in Anantnag. Two militants were killed in the encounter.

The officials said the injured youth were rushed to a hospital in Anantnag where Khalid was declared 'brought dead'.

