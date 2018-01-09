(Eds: Recasting overnight story) New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) At least 10 people died in Delhi due to dengue last year, a municipal report has said, updating an earlier death toll of four.

The report released yesterday also said that the vector- borne disease affected 9,271 people here in 2017.

The report by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the data for the entire city, said three fatalities were reported in areas falling under the SDMC, and two from areas under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Five of the victims were not Delhi residents, but died in the national capital.

The official toll maintained by the Delhi municipal authorities till December 26 stood at four, even though some hospitals had reported a few more deaths due to dengue.

The mosquito-borne tropical disease had claimed its first victim in the city this year on August 1, when a 12-year-old boy died of dengue shock syndromes at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH).

Three more deaths were reported in October by the SDMC.

The total number of people affected by the disease in 2017 in the national capital till December 31 stands at 9,271.

The total number of people affected by the disease in Delhi till December 23 was 9,232.

The numbers of malaria and chikungunya cases recorded this year in the same period stood at 1,142 and 940 respectively, the report said.

Of the 9,271 dengue cases this year, 4,726 patients were from Delhi, while 4,545 had come to the city from other states for treatment, the report said. PTI KND ASK SMN .

