Bhagat Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) As many as 26,301 patients have been treated at regional cancer centres in Jammu and Kashmir in the last four years, state Minister for Health Bali Bhagat told the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today.

Replying to a question of National Conference MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar in the Assembly during zero hour, he said 6,776 cancer patients were treated in 2017 in regional cancer centres at Government Medical Colleges in Srinagar and Jammu, and SKIMS.

In 2016, as many as 6,627 patients were treated there followed by 6,668 in 2015 and 6,130 in 2014, Bhagat said, adding registrations at regional cancer centres indicate that incidences of cancer is alarming and increasing day by day.

The corpus fund scheme for cancer patients was launched by former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Rs one crore as corpus fund was released in favour of Principal Government Medical College Jammu, he said.

To date, as many as 468 patients have been benefited under the scheme, the minister said. PTI AB NSD .

