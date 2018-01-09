New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 27-year-old man, son of a south Delhi-based businessman, on January 1, the police said today.

Four persons, including a former employee of the businessman, kidnapped the victim while he was returning home and demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore, they said.

The accused used to make phone calls using the victim's phone and would keep changing their locations, travelling even to Uttar Pradesh to throw the police off track, an official privy to the probe said.

Teams under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Joy Tirkey conducted a probe into the case and arrested the accused on January 6 after the businessman paid the ransom amount for his son's safe return.

According to a police official, after the accused kidnapped the victim, they kept him at an apartment complex in east Delhi and told his father pay the ransom amount on the night of January 5.

After the businessman complied to the kidnappers' demand, the victim was released. The accused were arrested the next day from Faridabad and east Delhi.

One of the accused was identified as Rahul a former employee of the businessman. He was sacked two months ago and had been nursing a grudge since then, the police said.

Inspired by Bollywood films, he roped in three of his friends to exact revenge. Two of his accomplices, Ghanshyam Singh and Sunil Singh, were arrested, but one of the accused is on the run. PTI SLB NSD .

