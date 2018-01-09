Khunti (Jharkhand), Jan 9 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy, who was abducted in December over a family feud, was rescued by a special investigation team of police from Ghocho toil, Shantinagar in adjoining Simdega district today, police said.

The boy, Piyush Kumar alias Anshu who was abducted on December 22, was found in shackles when police conducted a raid and rescued him, said DIG (South Chotanagpur range), Amol Venukant Homker.

A case was registered under Khunti police station in this regard.

Addressing a press conference here, Homkar said two abductors, identified as Shivanand Ram and Shivam Kumar, both residents of Simdega, were arrested with a country-made pistol.

Five live cartridges, a car and a motorcycle used in the kidnapping were recovered from Simdega and Khunti districts along with desktop computer, pen drive, gas cylinder and shackles, he said.

Anshu was abducted from Sahu Talab area under Khunti district.

Homker said the motive of the abduction was a family feud. Without elaborating further, he said he had constituted a special team headed by the Khunti Superintendent of Police, Ashwini Kumar Sinha involving police officials of adjoining Gumla, Lohardaga, Simdega and Ranchi district to rescue the boy.

The team had conducted raids in Khunti, Simdega, Lohardaga,of Jharkhand and also in Rourkela (Odisha) and Delhi to trace the kidnapped boy, he said adding that in course of the raids, the team has arrested Shivanand from Khunti district.

Shivanand confessed his involvement in the crime and also disclosed the names of his accomplices, Homker said.

Homker appreciated the co-operation of the police officials of other districts including Superintendent of Police, Simdega, Deepak Kumar Sinha in the operation.

DIG said he would recommend the names of policemen involved in the successful operation for cash award. PTI CORR BS JM .

