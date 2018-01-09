Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) An absconder, wanted in various cases of cheating and extortion, was today arrested here, a police spokesperson said.

Parvez Ahmed Mir, a resident of Batote, was arrested by the sleuths after receiving a specific information about his presence in the winter capital, the spokesperson of the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

He said that the accused had cheated a number of people and extorted a huge amount of money from them on the pretext of providing jobs and other benefits.

"He is also involved in cheating and extortion of money to the tune of Rs 5.60 crore from one Raj Kumar Gupta for which a case stands registered with the Crime Branch of Jammu since 2013," the spokesperson said.

He said that Mir was also accused and a chargesheet was filed against him in another case of cheating registered in 2015 in which he was absconding and a local court had issued a warrant against him. PTI TAS AB KJ .

