Indore, Jan 9 (PTI) After the death of four children of Delhi Public School (DPS) in a school-bus accident here, the administration today warned of stringent action if the norms regarding transportation of school children are found to be violated.

Speaking to reporters, Indore District Collector Nishant Warwade said, "We do not want such an incident to recur. We will initiate a strict legal action against the drivers of vans and three-wheelers which transport students if they are found violating the laid-down norms." Most school vans and three-wheelers transporting children do not meet the norms, and such vehicles can not be allowed to operate, he said.

Meanwhile, drivers of vans and three-wheelers transporting school children went on a sudden strike today, and staged a protest in front of Collector's office.

Many of them don't have necessary permits, and they are fearing a crack-down in the aftermath of the accident.

Officials should not deprive them of livelihood, and give them permits for ferrying students, they demanded.

About 30 per cent of school children in the city are believed to be travelling to school in vans or three-wheelers.

On January 5, a speeding DPS bus which was taking children home broke the road divider and collided with a truck, killing the bus driver and four children aged between six and 13 years. PTI HWP ADU MAS KRK .

