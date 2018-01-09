New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Aluminium prices edged up by 0.29 per cent to Rs 138.15 per kg in futures market today as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from spot market on improved demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in January edged higher by 40 paise, or 0.29 per cent to Rs 138.15 per kg in business turnover of 840 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in February was trading higher by 25 paise, or 0.18 per cent to Rs 138.50 per kg in 34 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants due to uptick in demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly influenced aluminium prices at futures trade. PTI KPS SUN ADI BAL .

