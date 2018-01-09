Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case of cheating against former deputy Chief Minister and senior state BJP leader R Ashok in connection with alleged irregularities in allotment of government land under a government scheme.

ACB said it received a complaint against Ashok on the land allotment under "Bagair Hukum" scheme, based on which it carried out investigation.

After the preliminary probe,ACB registered a case against Ashok under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, besides under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120 (B)(punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

As an MLA between 1998 and 2006, Ashok headed the Bagair Hukum cultivation regularisation committee, when the irregularities occurred, ACB said in a press release.

The others accused are Tahsildar of Bengaluru South Taluk, Ramachandraiah, revenue inspector Gavi Gowda, Chowda Reddy and village accountant Shashidhar, it said.

Under the Bagair Hukum land grant scheme, landless farm labourers living Below Poverty Line and do not have land of their own are given a maximum of four acres for cultivation.

The government demarcates the boundary around the cities and towns within which no allotment should be made. PTI GMS RA APR APR .

