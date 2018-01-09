Guwahati, Jan 8 (PTI) Anti-tobacco advocates of Assam today welcomed the Supreme Court's stay order on retaining the 85 per cent pictorial warning on packets of tobacco products.

The Supreme Court yesterday stayed the Karnataka High Court order quashing the 2014 government regulation that packets of tobacco products must carry pictorial warning covering 85 per cent of the packaging space.

"Pictorial health warnings on tobacco products are the most cost-effective tool for educating on the health risks of tobacco use," Executive Secretary of Voluntary Health Association of Assam Ruchira Neog said here today.

Implementing 85 per cent pictorial warning was a landmark step taken by the Government of India and "We welcome the Supreme Court's decision to retain 85 per cent pictorial health warnings on tobacco products," she said.

In a country like India, where people use several languages and dialects, pictorial warning transcends both the language and the illiteracy barrier, Neog added. PTI DG NN .

