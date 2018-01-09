New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Army chief General Bipin Rawat today called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Officials said it was a courtesy call ahead of the Army Day on January 15.

The president, being the supreme commander of the armed forces, will be the guest of honour at the 'At Home' function hosted by the Army chief. PTI ABS SKL ABH .

