(Eds: Recasting intro and headline) Guwahati, Jan 9 (PTI) Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi today stressed on maintaining cleanliness in government offices and educational institutes in Hojai district.

During a visit here, the governor held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Dr S Lakshmanan and emphasised on ensuring the implementation of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, an official release said.

Mukhi said all offices and educational institutions should strictly adhere to cleanliness and devote at least one hour for cleaning their respective offices on the seventh day of each month.

He also asked the Deputy Commissioner to inspect at least six institutions on that day so that citizens develop a sense of responsibility and a positive work environment is ensured.

The Deputy Commissioner informed the governor that two municipal areas in the district have been declared open defecation free.

Mukhi asked the Deputy Commissioner to fulfil the target of Ujjwala scheme and directed the District Agricultural Officer to encourage farmers for growing cash crops and enhance their income. PTI DG NN .

