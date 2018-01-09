New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The body of a one-and-a-half- month-old baby girl was found in a drain in central Delhi, the police said today.

The body was found yesterday in Anand Parbat.

It is being probed whether the baby, who was found wrapped in a red cloth, had died before being dumped in the drain died due to cold in the drain, they said.

The police were informed around 4.45 pm yesterday about the baby girl lying in a drain. Further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI SLB ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.