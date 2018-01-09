stadium: Sushil Patna, Jan 9 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today said that Bihar government will sign an MoU with Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) for the development of Moinul Haque stadium in the state capital.

Controversy surrounded Bihar's cricket association following state's (Bihar's) bifurcation (in the year 2000). The BCCI had de-affiliated the state criketing body.

But, recently the Supreme Court allowed Bihar to participate in Ranji Trophy matches.

The state government will sign an MoU with BCA for the development of Moinul Haque stadium where Bihar's budding and talented crickets can practise and take coaching of internation standards," Sushil Modi said.

Bihar's team will also participate in Ranji trophy matches after the gap of 17 years, Sushil Modi said while inaugurating a four-day 'Bihar Eklavya Khel' event at Patliputra sports complex here.

Notably, the Supreme Court had on January 4, 2018 allowed Bihar Cricket Association to participate in Ranji Trophy and similar other national-level cricket championships.

"This order has been passed keeping in view the cause of cricket," the court had said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that Bihar Cricket Association, which has been elected by virtue of an apex court order, shall be in-charge of the game in the state.

Stating that the state government is committed to provide all kinds of facilities to sports persons apart from improving infrastructure facilities required for various games, Sushil Modi said that 90 acres of land has already been acquired for construction of a sports complex-cum-stadium at Rajgir at an estimated cost of Rs 633 crore.

Sports persons are being given one per cent reservation in the recruitment of police department, he added.

Around 370 children, at present, are being given training at state's 22 Eklavya residential sports training centre, Dy CM said adding that government intends to impart training to around 1000 children by opening 17 additional such training centres in the state.

The government has also increased the amount from Rs 100 to Rs 225 for every child of the centre which will be spent on their fooding, he said adding that children will now get sports kit and dress twice a year against the existing norm of giving such facility once in a year.

The government has also enhanced the emoluments of coaches of the centre from current Rs 8000 to Rs 30,000 per month, Sushil Modi said. PTI AR SNS .

