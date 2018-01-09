hospital New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) On a day the Delhi Police filed a status report on its probe into the death of twin babies at the Shalimar Bagh Max hospital before a court here, the facility today claimed that the birth and death time entries were made in registers and there was no lapse in the process.

During investigation, police claimed to have found that in the death register of the hospital, only the time of birth of the two infants was mentioned but not the time of their death, despite both being handed over in two separate tightly wrapped packages.

The police said a copy of the FIR has been sent to the DMC for expert opinion and their report is awaited.

"Both the birth and death time entries were made in the specific registers which have already been provided as part of the investigation," Max Healthcare claimed in a statement.

"There has been no lapse in this process," it said.

A detailed inquiry of this case is currently ongoing by the Delhi Medical Council, the hospital said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Malik of the local court directed that the investigation be conducted "expeditiously".

The Delhi government's order cancelling the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, was stayed by an appellate body, following which the facility had resumed its operations.

The licence cancellation case pertains to the premature twins, one of whom (a baby boy) was wrongly declared dead on November 30 at the hospital in north-west Delhi where he was born.

The boy died during treatment at a nursing home in Pitampura a week later.

The court of financial commissioner had stayed the cancellation order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The next hearing is slated for tomorrow. PTI KND ASK ASK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.