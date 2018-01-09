Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) The BJP today kick started the campaign for the Uluberia Lok Sabha and Noapara assembly seat bypolls after the embarrassing episode over candidate selection.

BJP Uluberia Lok Sabha candidate Anupam Mallick, a senior leader of the party's district organisation, kick started the campaign with a rally in their areas. Sandip Banerjee is the new BJP candidate for Noapara assembly by-poll.

"Anupam Malick started his campaign today. He will file his nomination tomorrow in the presence of our national general secretary Kaliash Vijayvergiya and senior party leader Mukul Roy. Sandip Banerjee will file his nomination today and will start his campaign," BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

The BJP central leadership last evening had announced the candidature of Mallick and Banerjee.

The announcement of Banerjee from Noapara assembly seat came after the party faced an embarrassing situation following former TMC MLA Manju Basu turning down the saffron party's offer to contest from Noapara seat.

The BJP central leadership had announced Basu's name as the party's candidate for the byelection on Sunday evening.

Hours later, Basu had told reporters that she is still with the TMC.

The two-time TMC MLA from Noapara assembly seat chose to speak little on the matter and said it was her personal decision to decline the BJP's offer.

The BJP had alleged that Basu was forced to decline the offer following threat and intimidation by TMC. The allegation which was denied by TMC leadership.

The TMC has announced the name of Sunil Singh as its candidate from Noapara.

The Noapara assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA Madhusudan Ghose a few months ago, while the Uluberia LS seat will go to polls after the death of its MP Sultan Ahmed of TMC in September.

The bypoll would be held for January 29 and counting of votes will take place on February 1. PTI PNT KK KK .

