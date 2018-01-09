Dharamsala, Jan 9 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Rajiv Bindal, a former minister and five-time MLA, is set to be elected unopposed tomorrow as the Speaker of the 13th Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

Opposition Congress has not fielded any candidate for the post and only Bindal is in the fray.

Four nomination papers have been filed proposing the name of Bindal and the proposer included Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and seconders Education Minister Suresh Bharadwaj.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri has also proposed Bindal's name which has been seconded by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

In two other nominations, the proposers are state ministers Mohinder Singh and Vipin Parmar, which are seconded by Food and civil Supplies Minister Krishan Kapoor and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Rajiv Saijal.

The election for the post of Speaker would be held tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed history being created as a father-son duo took oath as members.

Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh (83), the seniormost member and nine-times MLA, and his son Vikramaditya (28), the youngest member and a first-time MLA, took oath as members of 13th assembly. PTI/PCL TIR .

