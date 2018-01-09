Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) Excited over the success of branding its buses during last year's Under-17 FIFA World Cup, the state transport department is planning to follow the same for the coming Ganga Sagar Mela and the Kolkata International Book Fair.

As per the plans, the branding of the Ganga Sagar Mela would be done on buses as well as around 30 vessels specially meant for the annual religious event held at Makarsankranti and will be held between January 10 and 15 this year at the Sagar Island, senior official of the transport department said.

"Buses, both AC and non-AC, starting from from Esplanade, Babughat in the city and Howrah for the Gangasagar Mela will be having these brandings. Around 30 vessels, 16 of the West Bengal Transport Corporation and 14 of the Hooghly River Transport Corporation will also have the brandings," he told PTI today.

Branding of the Kolkata International Book Fair would be done in both AC and non-AC buses, which would be designated specially for ferrying people to and from the fair to be held at the Central Park in Salt Lake from January 30 to February 11.

"Branding of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup was a great success. We had banners on all the buses the department had designated for ferrying the fans and players during the event.

We are yet to decide on what to write for these two events but are hopeful that the branding on the two occasions will be a great success," he said. PTI SCH KK KK .

