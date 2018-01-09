PGI Lucknow (Eds: Updating with fresh info about the MLA) Lucknow, Jan 9 (PTI) Jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda prison in connection with various criminal cases, today suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the district hospital in Banda.

From the Banda hospital, the 55-year-old legislator was referred to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital here. According to the MLA's aide, Ansari's condition was stated to be stable.

"I have spoken to the SSP, Banda, and he told me about it (heart attack). I have sought a report from both the SP and the DM of Banda. The legislator will be provided the best treatment," Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar said here.

About media reports that Ansari's wife too suffered a heart attack, Kumar said he cannot confirm it immediately.

"I can confirm it only after I get a report from there," he said, adding that directives have been issued to provide best possible treatment to the legislator.

The gangster-turned-legislator from Mau constituency has been in various jails in the state since 2015 under various sections of the IPC. PTI ABN SMI NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.