Lucknow, Jan 9 (PTI) Jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in Banda jail in connection with various criminal cases against him, today suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the district hospital in Banda.

"I have talked to the SSP, Banda, and he told me about it (heart attack). I have sought a report from both the SP and the DM, Banda. The legislator will be provided the best treatment," Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar said here.

About reports in a section of media that Ansari's wife too suffered a heart attack, Kumar said he cannot confirm it immediately.

"I can confirm it only after I get a report from there," he said, adding that directives have been issued to provide best possible treatment to the legislator.

The gangster-turned-legislator from Mau constituency had been in various jails in the state since 2015 under various sections of the IPC. PTI ABN SMI ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.