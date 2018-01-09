Buddha statue stolen, Dalits stage protest
Published: 09th January 2018
Last Updated: 09th January 2018 12:32 PM | A+A A- |
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A statue of Gautama Buddha was stolen from a village in Muzaffarnagar district, triggering protest by Dalits, police said today.
The statue was stolen from Guyana Majra village yesterday, Charthawal police station SHO G C Sharma.
Soon after the news spread, angry Dalit villagers staged a protest in the western Uttar Pradesh district, police said.
Police have launched a search for the accused. PTI CORR SMN .
