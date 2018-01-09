Hyderabad, Jan 9 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, who heads Central Advisory Board on Education (CABE), today proposed providing residential education up to post graduation to promote girls' education in country.

Srihari, who handles education portfolio, heads CABE formed by the Centre to suggest measures to promote education of girls.

The CABE meeting was held here today, with Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several other officials attending it, according to a Telangana government release.

Srihari said special universities for women be set up in all the states.

He suggested that more Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas be established towards promoting education of girls.

Safety and security of girls, including provision of toilets, should be ensured in educational institutions, he said.

Ten best practices selected from all the states would be included in the panel's report to be submitted to the Centre, Srihari said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the committee would submit the best recommendations in its report, the release said. PTI SJR NSK .

