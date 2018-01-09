Imphal, Jan 9 (PTI) Canara Bank and Hockey Madhya Pradesh were the only teams to record victories while others drew their matches on the second day of the eighth Hockey India Senior Men National Championship (B Division).

Verghese John Kallikkadan scored though a penalty stroke in the 56th minute to Canara Bank a 1-0 win over Vidarbha Hockey Association in a Pool B match. It was their second consecutive win in the competition.

In a Pool C encounter, Hockey Madhya Pradesh edged out Chhattisgarh Hockey 4-3. Hockey Madhya Pradesh were given a 2 -0 lead after just seven minutes into the game as Prakash Singh Rawat (6) and Meet Singh Thakur (7) scored.

However, Chhattisgarh Hockey pulled one back in the 18th minute through Upendra Pillay. But Hockey Madhya Pradesh scored two more to establish a 4-1 lead as Shivam Bahmare scored in the 30th minute and Meet Singh Thakur scored his second of the game in the 38th minute.

Chhattisgarh Hockey made it a nervous final few minutes by scoring twice through Shukdev Nirmalkar (50', 58') to make the scores 4-3.

In Pool B, Central Industrial Security Force and Hockey Andhra Pradesh played out a 1-1.

In the last match of the day, Sashastra Seema Bal played out a 2-2 draw with Food Corporation of India in Pool C. PTI AT AT .

