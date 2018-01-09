New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The CBI has taken over the investigation into the murder of the brother of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister K N Nehru in 2012, officials said today.

The development comes after the Madras High Court handed over the probe to the central agency in November last year rejecting the state CB-CID's plea for more time to crack the case.

Justice A M Basheer Ahamed of the Madurai bench had allowed a plea by the wife of slain leader K N Ramajeyam, Latha Ramajeyam seeking CBI probe into the killing.

The judge was critical of the CB-CID, saying it had been seeking adjournments without any progress in the investigation though five years had elapsed.

Ramajeyam, 50, was found murdered on the banks of Cauvery river in his home town Tiruchirappalli after he went for a morning walk on March 29, 2012.

He was found gagged and his hands and legs were tied. PTI ABS ZMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.