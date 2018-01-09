Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) Eastern India reeled under severe cold conditions today, with Daringbadi in Odisha recording the lowest temperature in the region at 3 degrees Celsius.

Bhagalpur in Bihar at 4C and Palamu in Jharkhand at 4.5C were recorded as the coldest place in the two states.

The Met office in Patna said the minimum temperature in Bhagalpur was eight notches below the normal. The city's maximum temperature was 17C, five notches below the normal.

Other cities in Bihar - such as Supaul, Muzaffarpur and Chapra - too experienced severe cold conditions. Patna's minimum temperature was recorded at 5.5C, the Met office said.

The Met department has forecast fog or mist in Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea tomorrow morning.

In Jharkhand, Ranchi registered a minimum temperature of 7.7C. The minimum temperature in the city was 6.1C yesterday.

In Odisha, the hill station Daringbadi registered a minimum temperature of 4C yesterday, while the mercury level today fell by 1C, the Met office in Bhubaneswar said.

The minimum temperature in Phulbani, the headquarter of Kandhmal district, was recorded at 3.5C.

Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6C.

Coochbehar in sub-Himalayan West Bengal recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 5.8C. Neighbouring Jalpaiguri followed at 5.9C.

The Met office in Kolkata forecast cold conditions to continue for two days in West Bengal. It said that the temperature was likely to remain 3-6 notches below the normal in the state. PTI AAM AR PVR AMR NN ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.