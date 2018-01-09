Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed in vast swathes of Rajasthan with the minimum temperature dipping in many areas today.

Bhilwara, Alwar, Churu, Sikar, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Pilani districts reeled under cold wave, a MeT department official said.

Alwar was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 0.3 degree Celsius, followed by 1.5 in Sikar, 2 each in hill station Mount Abu and Churu, and 2.2 in Sriganganagar.

Pilani recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhilwara (4 degrees Celsius), Banasthali and Chittorgarh (5.1), Bikaner (6.4), Bundi (6.5), Dabok (6.8), Pilani (6.9), Jalore and Swai Madhopur (7), Kota and Ajmer (7.6), Jaisalmer (9.1) and Jodhpur (10.5).

According to the MeT department, dense fog was witnessed in the morning hours in Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh.

The maximum temperature was recorded between 19.2 and 26.7 degrees Celsius at most of the places.

Cold waves situation will continue till Friday in Bhilwara, Alwar, Churu, Pilani, Sikar, Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh districts.

Weather is likely to remain dry with light to moderate fog in north-east areas of the state, the weather department predicted. PTI AG SMN .

